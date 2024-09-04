The Chairman of Taraba State Council of Traditional Rulers Ishaku Ali says traditional institutions have been marginalized by local government council authorities across the country.

Mr. Ali hopes that the recent Supreme Court’s verdict on Local

Government Autonomy will restore the lost glory of traditional

institutions in Nigeria.

The Abel Peter Diah led Local Government Autonomy Advisory Committee in Taraba state has taken its sensitization exercise to the Southern senatorial district of the State.

Their first port of call is the palace of the Aku Uka wukari where

traditional rulers of the zone gathered to lend their voices on how the autonomy will better the lives of the common man at the grassroots.

Speaking on behalf of his members, the Chairman of the Taraba State

Council of Traditional Rulers, Ishaku Adda Ali says the local government autonomy is timely and has saved the traditional institution from embarrassment.

He commends Governor Agbu Kefas for the establishment of the committee, promising that the traditional institution will contribute positively to governance in the State.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Advisory Committee told the monarchs that the visit is focused on getting input on how the autonomy will work better for residents.