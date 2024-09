A petrol laden tanker has exploded in Ibadan leading the the damage of three vehicles and a motorcycle.

The incident which happened late Saturday occurred at Iyana Ajia area of Ibadan.

According to eyewitnesses, the tanker was attempting to navigate to the other side of the road when it hit a stone, causing a leakage.

Advertisement

They revealed that as people began scooping fuel from the spill, a spark ignited, leading to the explosion.

Fortunately, no lives were lost in the incident.