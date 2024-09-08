A 55-year-old sugarcane seller lost his life in a tragic drowning incident in Hadejia, Jigawa State.

Sulaiman Potiskum, a resident of Hadejia, was attempting to bathe along the riverbank when he was swept away by the flooded water.

The NSCDC Public relations officer Jigawa State command ASC. Badruddeen Tijjani Mahmud said Despite swift rescue efforts by NSCDC operatives and local divers, his life could not be saved.

According to him the incident occurred on September 7, 2024, at around 0945hrs

Advertisement

He said the victim was pronounced dead at General Hospital Hadejia, adding that his body was handed over to relatives for burial according to Islamic rites.

The Command warns against swimming in flooded rivers and ponds due to increased drowning incidents.