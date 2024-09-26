South East traditional rulers have reaffirmed their demand for the release of the detained IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, citing increasing insecurity in the region.

This formed part of the issues discussed at their delegates meeting held in Umuahia.

They believe that the IPOB leader’s freedom could help address some of the underlying issues contributing to the unrest in the region.

For Governor Alex Otti, he wants traditional rulers to lead efforts to promote and preserve the rich cultural heritage of the community.

The call for the release of Kalu has been made severally, with the hope that it will douse the tension in the South East.

The traditional rulers are optimistic that the federal government will listen to their call.