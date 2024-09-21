Residents and voters in Edo State might be in a long wait this night for the results and announcement of the winner of the 2024 Governorship elections.

From the inside as at 9.21 Electoral Field Officers from the wards are still being expected and so collation is yet to begin.

After collation of results from the wards this is the next stage of result collation and verification.

Some of the Electoral Officers have arrived with their results sheets, but the LGA Collation Officer is yet to take a seat to receive the and verify the results.

Advertisement

After here the results will then proceed to INEC State Collation Centre for results confirmation and announcement.