Sokoto State Government has handed over 20 Hilux vans and 710 motorcycles to the state government established Community Guard Corps.

A statement signed by the Press Secretary to Governor Ahmad Aliyu, Abubakar Bawa revealed that the Special adviser to the Governor on Security matters, Col Abdul Usman (Rtd) handed over the vehicles and motorcycles to the Commanders of the Corps in 13 local government areas affected by activities of banditry.

He said the vehicles are meant to further equip the corps to penetrate nooks and crannies of their communities.

He appealed for support for the Corps from members of the rural communities especially those from the 13 most affected local government areas of the state where banditry is heightened.

He cautioned members of the Community Guard Corps to work as complement of the mainstream security outfit by supporting them with relevant information

The State Commander of the Corps, retired Col. Musa Na Allah Idris, assured the state government of proper maintenance of the vehicle as he appreciated the state government for the training and Support the corps have been enjoying.