Vice President Kashim Shettima has charged regulatory agencies to eliminate overlaps and align their actions with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s agenda for economic growth and improved ease of doing business in Nigeria.

The Vice President said the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains committed to streamlining the regulatory environment in Nigeria.

This, the Vice President said, is crucial in driving the coordination, transparency and global competitiveness required for the nation’s economic transformation.

Senator Shettima stated this during the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) Regulators’ Forum to build an effective Regulatory Impact Framework (RIA) for Nigeria.

The Vice President implored the government regulators to be “willing to reinvent processes and innovate, guiding Nigeria towards a future where we are not economically disadvantaged but positioned to thrive.

VP Shettima charged the regulators to heed President Tinubu’s call to action, noting that the President envisions a country where regulatory excellence drives economic growth, attracts investment, and ultimately improves the quality of life for all citizens.

Earlier in his remarks, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice President), Senator Ibrahim Hadejia outlined PEBEC’s 2024 outlook highlighting Nigeria’s business and investment climate reforms through its five strategic pillars, comprising regulatory, judicial and legislative reforms, among others.

He said deliberations and actions at the forum would be aligned with national economic goals that can make Nigeria a more attractive destination for business and investment.

Also, Special Adviser to the President on Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, noted that regulators must act as enablers, evolving to support and nurture the very ecosystem they oversee.

