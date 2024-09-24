The Nigerian Senate has resumed from its annual recess to continue legislative activities.

However, Tuesday’s Plenary session was suspended in honour of their late colleague , Senator Ifeanyi Ubah who passed on the 27th of July 2024.

A Condolence Register has also been opened in front of the Senate Chamber for his colleagues and friends to pay their last respect .

Shortly before Plenary was suspended, the President of the Senate , Senator Godswill Akpabio in his welcome address expressed dismay over the unfortunate incident.

He said the lawmakers will be sorely missed by the Senate for his immense contributions to legislative activities.

Senator Akpabio in his address also appealed to Nigerians currently groaning under the harsh economic hardship, soliciting for their patience and understanding with President Bola Tinubu.