The Nigeria’s Senate has approved appointment of Kudirat Motonmori Olatokunbo Kekere Ekun as substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.

This follows a screening which was conducted earlier today, Wednesday at the Senate Chambers in Abuja.

Other accompanying judges of the Supreme Court, judicial officers, and senior assistants to the president on National Assembly matters were also admitted into the chamber for screening and confirmation.

Justice Kekere-Ekun has now become the second female to become the head of the country’s judiciary and the 23rd Chief Justice of the federation .