According to local authorities, Russia struck an apartment block in Kharkiv, northeast Ukraine, killing at least three people and injured 31 others.

The wave of strikes, which officials said targeted four areas, was carried out using guided glide bombs.

The attack comes as fighting intensifies in the country’s east with Russian troops encircling and closing in on the largely destroyed town of Vuhledar.

Shortly after Tuesday’s blitz in Kharkiv, President Zelensky issued a statement sharing pictures of the destroyed residential tower – which showed a gaping hole in the middle of the building.

Report says Zelensky is in New York to address the UN General Assembly’s annual congress, having arrived on Monday reiterating Ukraine’s need for timely US military assistance.

Meanwhile in Kharkiv, officials said the block that was hit had previously been struck at the start of the war.

Kharkiv’s Mayor, Ihor Terekov said that the enemy hit it a second time with a KAB [glide bomb] after it was almost repaired and all the windows put in, insulated and prepared for heating season.

Ukrainian officials said Russia conducted seven airstrikes with KAB glide bombs, injuring at least 21 civilians in the attacks on 13 residential buildings and two educational facilities.

Zaporizhzhia officials also said Russia had conducted another strike on the south-eastern city on Monday night, which killed one person and injured at least four others including two children.

Report says Russian forces have made serious advances in Ukraine’s east and are closing in on Vuhledar a coal-mining town on the southern part of the Donbas front line.

The Russians have been attempting to take the town since the start of their full-scale invasion.

Ukraine’s military has only mentioned a few attempts to capture its positions in Vuhledar.

Meanwhile, the Institute for the Study of War, a US-based research tank, reports that Russian soldiers have recently pushed near Hlyboke, Kupyansk, and Pokrovsk.

According to the war tracking group, Ukrainian military advanced lately in the Kursk region.

