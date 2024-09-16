As part of ongoing cooperative exercises, Russian and Chinese warships practiced shooting artillery and missiles in the Sea of Japan on Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry stated.

More than 15 Russian warships participated in the episode of the exercise, the ministry added.

“The actions of the naval forces were supported by more than 10 aircraft and helicopters of the Naval Aviation of the Pacific Fleet and the Russian Aerospace Forces.

“The destroyers Xining and Wuxi, as well as the frigate Lin Yi, participated from the Chinese side,” the statement said.

The exercises were watched by 24 delegates from ten different countries aboard the Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate.

The Russian Navy’s formations and associations launched the Ocean 2024 strategic command and staff exercises, which will run until September 16.

The drills are being held bilaterally, with Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Adm. Alexander Moiseyev overseeing the overall operation.

More than 400 ships, submarines, and auxiliary fleet support vessels are engaged in maneuvers in the Pacific and Arctic Oceans, as well as the Mediterranean, Caspian, and Baltic Seas.

Over 120 planes and helicopters from the Navy’s naval aviation component, as well as Russia’s Aerospace Forces, are participating, along with 7,000 units of armaments, military and special equipment, and more than 90,000 soldiers.

