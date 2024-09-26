Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen has announced plans to host a high level legislative summit before the end of the year to proffer solutions to emerging security challenges in the country.

The Speaker insists Nigeria still faces significant security challenges despite the gains recorded in recent times.

Mr. Speaker welcomed his colleagues to legislative duties after returning from vacation.

He said President Bola Tinubu’s assent to the Counter Terrorism Bill marks a significant progress in the fight against insecurity.

In the heat of recurring security challenges earlier in the year, the House of Representatives hosted a national security summit in the nation’s capital.

The summit proffered solutions to the security problems and its recommendations forwarded to the Executive.

The Speaker admitted substantial progress has been made, but says there is need for a high level legislative security summit before the end of the year.

Mr. Tajudeen says economic reforms, youth empowerment, insecurity, healthcare, education and electoral reforms top the list of priority areas in the days and months ahead

The House also resolved to probe the cause of a tremor in Abuja.

The motion to that effect was moved by Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda.

A motion sponsored by Ogun member, Isiaka Ibrahim, on the need for the federal government to rehabilitate the road and bridges leading to the site of the ill fated Belview Boeing 737 airline in October 2005 was adopted.

The House passed for second reading, the FCTA 2024 supplementary budget of N419.8 billion naira to enable its committee on FCT hold a budget defense meeting with the FCT authorities.

