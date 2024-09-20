The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D, has congratulated the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on her 64th birthday on Saturday.

The Speaker hailed the President’s wife as a loyal partner to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and said she had been a “true mother of the nation” as First Lady.

The Speaker, in a congratulatory message issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, extolled the virtues of Senator Tinubu, saying she is a trailblazer.

While noting her contributions to politics and governance in the country, the Speaker noted some of the First Lady’s laudable initiatives since her husband’s assumption of office last year.

“On this special occasion of the First Lady’s 64th birthday, I join millions of our citizens to celebrate with her and the first family.

“I commend Senator Oluremi Tinubu for her pet project, the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), which aims at catering for Nigerian women, youths, and children. It has been a great boost to the implementation of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu administration.

“I equally recognise and salute her for the Young Farmers Club of Nigeria, a project under the RHI, which is a great motivation for the diversification of the economy from petroleum to agriculture.

“Senator Oluremi Tinubu has been an admirable wife to our president, an accomplished lawmaker, a formidable force in the ruling All Progressives Congress, and a role model to women aspiring to lead in politics and governance. She has paid, and still pays, her dues in service to our fatherland,” Speaker Abbas said.

Speaker Abbas recalled how Senator Tinubu, as the First Lady when President Tinubu was Governor of Lagos State between 1999 and 2007, established the New Era Foundation (NEF) to ensure “all round development of young ones and promote public awareness on environmental health and community service.”

The Speaker also recalled how Mrs. Tinubu set the record of being the first senator from Lagos State to be elected three consecutive times, presenting Lagos Central Senatorial District.

The Speaker wished the First Lady more fruitful years and sound health.

