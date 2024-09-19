The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for approving the upgrade of the Federal College of Education (FCE), Zaria to Federal University of Education.

The Speaker said President Tinubu has once again demonstrated his unwavering love and support for the Nigerian education system by giving an express approval for the upgrading.’

He said “I commend and thank the President for this show of courage. This is a testament of Mr. President’s determination to improve the Nigerian education system. We are grateful to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for this historic development,” the Speaker said.

With the new University, the Speaker noted that more Nigerians will have access to university education, especially those in the teaching/education line.

The Speaker also congratulated the people of Kaduna State, especially Governor Uba Sani and the Emir of Zazzau, His Royal Highness, Amb. Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, for “this wonderful achievement.”

Similarly, the Speaker sent warm congratulations to the community of the former FCE, especially the governing council and the acting Vice Chancellor of the newly upgraded university, Dr. Suleiman Balarabe.

He expressed profound gratitude to all critical stakeholders, whose efforts ensured the realisation of the Federal University of Education, Zaria.

He urged the citizens to take advantage of the new Federal University of Education, Zaria to acquire more education.