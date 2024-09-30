The House of Representatives has opened investigations into alleged bribery against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC and the Nigeria Correctional Service.

A mild drama played out at the commencement of the probe when Martins Otse, popularly called VeryDarkMan, refused to speak until Idris Okuneye, a.k.a Bobrisky was in attendance.

Mr. Otse later spoke to the controversial audio, insisting it is genuine.

Deputy Controller, Michael Anugwa, admitted before the lawmakers that Idris Okuneye donated 21 chairs to the centre but said his suspension was on the social media.

Advertisement

The Nigeria Correctional Service says Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, served his six month jail term at its facilities.

Assistant Controller General, Ben Freeman, told the joint committee of the House of Representatives described as untrue, social media reports that Bobrisky served his term outside the service’s facilities.