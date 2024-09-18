Environment Sustainability Advocates say the circular economy, plays a vital role in waste management and sustainable economic growth, but faces significant challenges due to a lack of funds.

This was the focus of discussion at the 3rd Annual Recyclers Conference held in Lagos.

Finance is at the heart of every successful project, and the Lagos Recyclers Association is no exception.

They are now seeking partnerships with the government and international organizations to drive sustainable economic growth through circular economy initiatives.

Other stakeholders at this gathering, highlighted the alarming levels of waste generated globally, with Nigeria among the countries producing more waste than is recycled—an issue that could have serious consequences if left unattended.

With government support, academic contributions, and international partnerships, Lagos is on its way to becoming a circular economy leader, but the challenge of funding remains central to its success.\

Report by Esther Omopariola