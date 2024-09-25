The United States has announced that it will remove visa restrictions for Qatari citizens, making the close Gulf partner the first Arab country to accomplish this.

The energy-rich Gulf monarchy passed “stringent security requirements” to become the 42nd member of the visa waiver program, the Department of Homeland Security stated.

U.S Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken said in a statement that the agreement will deepen strategic partnership and enhance the flow of people and commerce between the two countries.

Advertisement

Qatar, where citizens make up a small percentage of the population, has been competing with other wealthy Gulf Arab states for a larger global role.

Qatar, which has a large US air base, has taken the lead in so far futile efforts to mediate a Gaza ceasefire and previously assisted the US in flying out thousands of Afghan allies as the Taliban took power.