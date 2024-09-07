The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media & Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, has announced an indefinite leave of absence.

A statement issued by Mr. Ngelale on Saturday stated that he submitted a memo to the Chief of Staff to the President informing that he is proceeding on an indefinite leave of absence to frontally deal with medical matters affecting his immediate, nuclear family.

“While I fully appreciate that the ship of state waits for no man, this agonizing decision, entailing a pause of my functions as the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity and Official Spokesperson of the President; Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action, and Chairman, Presidential Steering Committee on Project Evergreen — was taken after significant consultations with my family over the past several days as a vexatious medical situation has worsened at home”.

Mr. Ngelale said he looked forward to returning to full-time national service when time, healing, and fate permit.

He, however, requested privacy for his family during the challenging time.

