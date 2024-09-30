President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sworn in Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun as the 23rd substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.

The swearing in ceremony of the Lagos born, which held in the Council Chambers of the State House, followed the confirmation of Justice Kekere-ekun by the Senate last Wednesday.

The ceremony was witnessed by some of Kekere-ekun’s predecessors, including Justice Alooma Muktar, Justice Mahmud Mohammed, Justice Walter Onnoghen and Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

Also in the Chambers for the swearing in ceremony were her family members as well as the other justices of the Supreme Court.

