President Bola Tinubu has returned to Abuja On Sunday evening following his trips to attend the China-Africa summit in China and a visit to the United Kingdom.

President Tinubu who signed bilateral agreements on behalf of Nigeria with China and Other Business entities during his visit later visited the United Kingdom.

He met with King Charles III while in the United Kingdom.

The President is expected to take more steps as his quest to better the lot of Nigerians continue in the face of current challenges across sectors.

