President Bola Tinubu has sent a message of goodwill and congratulations to Nigerian Muslims on this year’s commemoration of the Maulud Nabiy, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.



The President urged Muslims to use the period for deep reflection and remembrance of the Holy Prophet’s exemplary conduct and noble teachings.

“As we mark the Maulud, we should all reflect on the life lived by Prophet Muhammad, exemplified by purity, selflessness, perseverance, kindness and compassion. We must endeavour to imbibe those virtues,” he said.

President Tinubu also urged the Muslim faithful to dedicate the Maulud holiday to pray for the country and show empathy and compassion toward one another.

