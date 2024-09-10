President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Katsina State governor, Dr Dikko Umar Radda, on clocking 55 on Tuesday.

The President said the governor has lived an impactful life through the many facets of his private and public career, culminating in his election as governor in 2023.

President Tinubu said Governor Radda’s life trajectory should inspire young Nigerians who desire to pursue careers in the public sector.

The President prayed for Governor Radda to achieve more accomplishments and urged him to rededicate himself to serving his people and Nigeria.

