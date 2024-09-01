President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has arrived in Beijing, China, for an official state visit.

The President will be attending Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), which will be held from Sept. 4 to 6.

President Tinubu arrived in China at about 9 a.m. local time on Sunday and was received by key Chinese government officials.

He was also welcomed upon arrival by the governors of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwoolu, Kaduna State, Sani Uba, and members of his cabinet.

President Tinubu will be attending the 9th Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Summit with the theme, “Joining Hands to Advance Modernisation and Build High-Level China-Africa Community with Shared Future.”

He will meet with President Xi Jinping and will hold meetings with Chinese business leaders on the sidelines of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

Tinubu will also meet with CEOs of 10 top Chinese corporations, which manage over $3 trillion in assets across sectors such as ICT, oil and gas, aluminum production, seaport development, finance, and satellite technology.