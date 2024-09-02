The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested one Saturday Gabriel, a 43-year-old suspected drug trafficker, and recovered an operational vehicle and 15 bags of dry leaves believed to be Indian hemp.

The information available indicates that the suspect was arrested on 31st August 2024, at about 1300hrs following a tip-off that a Toyota Camry with two occupants was sighted heading to the Nasarawa Toto area and reasonably suspected to be carrying criminals.

Acting on the strength of the information, some personnel attached to the Toto Division were strategically deployed to be on the lookout for the suspects.

Consequently, a Toyota Camry with registration number Lagos KSF 843 FN and fifteen bags of dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp were recovered from the suspect as exhibits.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Umar Shehu Nadada, has directed the Divisional Police Officer to transfer the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Lafia for onward handing over to the NDLEA for further investigation and prosecution.