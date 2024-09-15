Police in Imo State have neutralised some gunmen in a gun duel, trying to burn down Umuaka police station in Njaba local government area.

Confirming the incident to TVC News, the police public relations officer Henry Okoye says the number of casualties are yet unknown.

Okoye noted that the tactical team of the command came hard on the criminals and was able to subdue them.

According to him, operation is still on going in the area to capture other fleeing gunmen who sustained various degree of injuries during the gun battle.