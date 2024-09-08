A swift response from police officers in Jahun, Jigawa State, has led to the arrest of four suspects involved in a shop break-in and theft.

On September 5, 2024, at approximately 0247hrs, hoodlums broke into a phone charging shop at Pentagon Quarters, Jahun LGA, making off with handsets and other valuables.

However, police officers arrived at the scene before the suspects could escape, recovering a motorcycle, stolen phones, and a broken padlock.

Advertisement

The Police Public Relations Officer, Jigawa State Police Command DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam made the disclosure while Parading the suspected.

Four suspects were arrested following a tip-off: Ibrahim Abdullahi, 25, Nura Abubakar, 22, Abubakar Abdullahi, 24, and Labiru Ibrahim, 25.

All suspects confessed to the crime during interrogation at Jahun Division.

Investigation is ongoing, with suspects to be charged to court upon completion.