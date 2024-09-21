The commissioner of police in Imo State,Aboki Danjuma says the command has deployed over 5,000 personnel for the local government election to ensure violent free exercise.

Speaking while monitoring the distribution of materials for the poll, CP Danjuma maintained that his men will be professional in carrying out their constitutional responsibilities.

He also used the occasion to warn trouble makers to desist from any act capable of disrupting the exercise and urged the electorate to freely exercise their franchise without any fear of intimidation.

