The Jigawa State Police Command has confirmed a drowning incident in Malkaderi village, Gagarawa Local Government Area of Jigawa State, where four teenage girls drowned in a pond while swimming.

According to DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam, Police Public Relations Officer, the command swiftly responded to the incident with a rescue operation, evacuating the victims to Gagarawa Primary Health Care, where four were pronounced dead.

The police warned the general public to avoid swimming in ponds, rivers, and streams during the rainy season due to increased water volumes.

Advertisement

The victims, identified as Saina’u Musa 12 yeas old, Fiddausi Ado, 11, Habiba Musa, 12, and Bahijja Musa, 13, were among five friends who went swimming in the pond.

The PPRO disclosed that an eight-year-old, Sahura Audu, was rescued, hospitalized, and later discharged.

The Jigawa state Commissioner of Police, CP AT Abdullahi, extended condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for their eternal peace.

Abdullahi emphasized that the incident serves as a reminder for parents and guardians to closely monitor their children’s whereabouts, especially during the rainy season.

Advertisement

This tragic event echoes similar incidents in Jigawa State, highlighting the importance of water safety awareness.