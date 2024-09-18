Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, under the leadership of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, remain relentless in ramping up efforts aimed at ensuring that the perpetrators of heinous crimes across the country are brought to book.

Over the last month, the Nigeria Police Force recorded the arrest of 295-armed robbery suspects, 186 kidnappers, 271 Murder/Homicide suspects, and 71 suspects for the unlawful possession of Firearms. Also arresting 199 suspects for sexual-related offences, 143 suspects for cultism, and 1575 suspects arrested for other various crimes. The Force also recovered 185 firearms and a total number of 4087 ammunition of various calibres, 111 vehicles were recovered and 129 kidnapped victims rescued.

In more recent events, operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have made outstanding breakthrough in the fight against several types of violent crimes across the country, one of which is the dismantling and arrest of a gunrunning syndicate operating in the Bauchi-Plateau region.

The suspects, identified as Taimako Mato ‘m’, John Danladi ‘m’, Mohammed Munkail ‘m’, Manasseh William ‘m’ and Muhammadu Haddi ‘m’ were arrested with 1 PKT Machine Gun, 40 rounds of 37.2mm and 95rounds of 62mm cartridge ammunition.

The Leader of the syndicate, Taimako Mato, was a weapon handling instructor at a Boko Haram Camp, who procures these prohibited weapons and passes them on to the other members of the syndicate to sell to various buyers.