Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested two suspects, Ujunwa Una and Chinelo Igbechionwu, for conspiracy and child trafficking.

Acting on a tip from a Good Samaritan, patrol officers from Ojodu Division intercepted the suspects at Berger bus-stop on September 9, 2024. They were found with two six-day-old newborn baby girls, en route from Abia State to Lagos.

Report revealed the suspects were to deliver the babies to a nurse in Lagos, as arranged by the mother, who allegedly couldn’t provide proper care. The suspects confessed to receiving hundred and fifty thousand naira for transporting the babies.

The case has been transferred to the Gender Unit, and the newborns are now in the custody of a motherless babies’ home for care and medical evaluation.

The suspects were arraigned on September 19, 2024, while investigations continue to apprehend other conspirators.