The Kaduna State Police Command has arrested a notorious gunrunner and seized 20 locally fabricated AK-47 rifles near Buruku Bridge in Igabi Local Government Area.

The Command’s PPRO, ASP Mansir Hassan, in a statement said the arrest occurred around 4:00 pm when officers from the Buruku Division were conducting routine patrol near Buruku Bridge.

The PPRO further explained that during questioning, Gyang admitted to his involvement in gunrunning and disclosed that he had previously transported fabricated rifles on at least three occasions.

“He is currently cooperating with the police as investigations continue to identify his accomplices.

“Commissioner of Police Audu Ali Dabigi commended the officers for their diligence and commitment to duty.

“He assured the public that the police will continue to intensify efforts against kidnappers and bandits throughout the state, ensuring they face relentless pressure,” the PPRO added.