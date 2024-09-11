A 25-year-old man has been arrested by the police in Delta Sate for allegedly killing his mother with an axe and setting her body on fire.

This was disclosed in a terse statement posted by the Spokesman of the Delta State Police Command, SP Bright Edafe on his X handle on Wednesday morning.

SP Edafe who did not, however, provide the name of the suspect, or where and when the incident took place, said after the man committed the crime, he fled with her Sienna vehicle.

According to him, rumours have it that the suspect might be mentally deranged.

He added, “Well, that’s for the court and medical doctors to determine.”

The police spokesman wondered why a child who has a mental issue will be kept at home instead of a psychiatric home.

“Often times these mentally deraigned children end up killing their parents and the people who have been pampering and taking care of them,” he added.

