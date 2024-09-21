The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) In Udenu Local Government Area, Hon Aka Eze Aka has cast his vote in his Agamede Isienu polling unit in Obollo-Eke, Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The candidate who enjoys massive support from his people cast his vote at exactly 12:40pm.

There was a massive turnout of voters despite the initial delay in arrival of voting materials at the polling unit.

Speaking immediately after casting his vote Hon. Aka describef the process seamless and credible, adding that the election a reminder that democracy is alive in Enugu State.

Advertisement

He said that if elected, he will ensure a massive agricultural revolution across all the communities in Udenu Local Government. He also promised to provide basic infrastructure such health centres, roads, markets and improve on the education in line with Governor Peter Mbah’s agenda.

He said, “I would think that our people are excited the fact that we’ve started to see the power of democracy and the power of government at work. The governor has watered the ground enough for the fertility of democracy in our area.

“If you look behind you will see a road that is not tarred. The most important thing about the road is that it cuts across the entire Obollo where I come from. So the need for roads are very paramount to my people in Obollo here and the people of Ezimo, Imilike, Orba, Amalla and other parts of Udenu Local Government.

Advertisement

“Apart from roads, our people will also be happy to benefit from health infrastructure. The governor is also interested in education. Education is primarily important to us and we will encourage our people to go to school and to also participate in the smart schools that His Excellency is building.”