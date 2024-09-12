The Nigerian Army says its efforts in tackling crude oil theft in Niger Delta region is yielding positive result as it commends Tantita Security Services for the robust partnership towards curbing the activities of these oil thieves and boosting the nation’s oil production.

The General Officer Commanding six Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Jamal Abdussalam who stated this while inaugurating the new transit accommodation reconstructed by Tantita Security Services.

Crude oil theft is the major crime here in the Niger Delta region, the Nigerian Army, in partnership with a private security, Tantita Security Services, have been succeeding in apprehending these economic saboteurs.

Today to further strengthen the ties between them, the General Officer Commanding 6 division is here to Inaugurate this transit accommodation reconstructed by Tantita Security Services.

Inaugurating the projects the GOC identifies how it will boost the morale of his men who are at forefront of curbing oil theft.

For the private security outfit it is just the beginning of more collaboration as it tasked others to support the army.

The accommodation has bedrooms, kitchens and other facilities.