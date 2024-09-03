Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has sent hearty congratulations to the incredible para-badminton talent Mariam Eniola Bolaji as she won Africa’s first medal in badminton at the ongoing Paralympic Games in Paris.

Eniola, who recently dedicated her rise to number 2 position to the Governor, defeated Ukraine’s Kozyna Oksana 21-9, 21-9 in the Women’s Singles SL3 event bronze medal match in Paris.

By this feat, Eniola has not only won Nigeria’s first medal at this global event, her win also meant the first time an African has won a Paralympic medal in badminton (at that level), according to the Governor.

He says Eniola’s uncommon feat again underlines the roles of hard work, brilliance, determination, and equitable opportunity in how individuals and societies succeed.

The Governor says Eniola is a shining example of how people living with physical disabilities should be upbeat about life as they can achieve outstanding success through hard work, determination, and not giving up on themselves.

Commending Eniola for making the people of Africa, Nigeria, and Kwara proud, Governor Abdulrazaq urges her and others like her to continue to reach for the stars, assured that the government will always offer its support to every demography of its citizens, including persons living with disabilities.