The National Chairman of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien, has extended heartfelt condolences to the Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, and the government and good people of Akwa Ibom State on the passing of the First Lady of the State and wife of the Governor, Pastor Mrs. Patience Umo Eno at the age of 57.

The national chairman said PANDEF is deeply saddened by the news of Mrs Eno’s demise at a time when her support, love, and companionship were most needed by His Excellency, the Governor, and the family. Her passing is not only a great loss to her family but also to the state and the nation.

PANDEF notes that Her Excellency, Pastor Mrs. Patience Umo Eno, was an incredible wife and mother, an outstanding woman of value, vision, and compassion, with an unwavering commitment to the betterment of humanity. She was a symbol of hope and an epitome of selfless love. She was humane, humble, peace-loving, God-fearing, and a philanthropist.

The socio-cultural group said the firmer first lady’s life and work touched countless lives, earning her an esteemed place in the hearts of many.

‘Her Excellency’s pet project, “Golden Initiative For All” (GIFA), which she launched on her 57th birthday in February 2024, aimed at improving the lives of the less-privileged and vulnerable in Akwa Ibom State and beyond.

‘Throughout her lifetime, she embodied and lived the principles of kindness, humility, integrity, loyalty, and service to God and humanity.

‘Her Excellency, Pastor Mrs. Patience Umo Eno, indeed lived an excellent life, leaving behind legacies that will endure the test of time. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her. We trust that her life and works will remain an inspiration to present and future generations.

‘Our deepest thoughts and prayers are with His Excellency, the Governor, her entire family and friends, as well as the government and people of Akwa Ibom State at this difficult time. We pray that the Almighty grants all the fortitude to bear this painful loss and peaceful repose to Her Excellency’s noble soul,’ PANDEF said.

