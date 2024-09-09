The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has presented one hundred thousand naira each to over thirty students who got above two hundred marks in their Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME in Osun State.

The beneficiaries were given free UTME forms in February this year after interview.

After writing the examination, over thirty of them got above two hundred marks.

They are now being supported with hundred thousand naira each to pursue their higher education.

Those that got below two hundred marks were also given ten thousand naira each.

The free UTME form initiative started over four years ago with beneficiaries now in various higher institutions of learning.

