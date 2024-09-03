Dangote Refinery has commenced the rollout of its first Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) from its 650,000 barrels per day facility.

The President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, disclosed this during a briefing with Newsmen at the refinery in Lagos.

At the briefing, Dangote presented the first sample of Premium Motor Spirit refined at the facility.

He explained that the first sample from his refinery appeared clearer than the petrol currently in circulation.

Dangote stated that the company’s petrol will substitute import dependence, bring down inflation, and stabilize the Naira against the dollar.

He also expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu’s administration for fostering an environment conducive to the success of the initiative.

Dangote said: “I would like to salute the people of Nigeria and the government of President Bola Tinubu for giving us the platform for growth, development, and prosperity. I also want to thank him personally for creating the idea of the Naira for crude. Doing that will give Naira stability.

“As we have this refinery working, it will show the true consumption of Nigeria; we can track every loaded truck and ship.”

He also said that his refinery will meet the demands of not only Nigerians but also sub-Saharan Africa.

He noted that this new petrol would also protect engines from damage caused by the unclear petrol that is typically found in the market.

“This is the sample of the petrol. You see it as a different colour but that is the real deal. You are now going to have a good and real product.”