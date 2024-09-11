OpenAI will debut Strawberry, a reasoning-focused AI, as part of ChatGPT in two weeks.

In contrast to other chatbots, it processes information before responding whereas the original version only accepts text.

Sam Altman’s OpenAI has sparked new interest and prompted significant investment in AI, as businesses scramble to capitalize on the profitable technology to improve their goods.

The Microsoft-backed AI company said last week it has more than 1 million paying users across its business products, helped by strong adoption of its chatbot owing to its advanced large language model.

Strawberry is different from other conversational AI because of its ability to “think” before responding, rather than immediately answering a query, according to the Information report.

According to the Information report, while Strawberry is a part of ChatGPT, it is a standalone offering.

The initial version of Strawberry will only be able to take in and produce text, and not images, which means it is not yet multimodal, the report said.

