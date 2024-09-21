Ibenaku Onoh, the PDP candidate for Enugu North Local Government Area, has commended the state independent electoral commission for conduct of peaceful local government election in the state.

He expressed gratitude to the people of Enugu North for coming out in large numbers to exercise their franchise.

He urged his supporters to remain peaceful throughout the voting period and expressed confidence that the election would reflect the people’s choice.

Onoh promised to continue working for the betterment of the community if given the mandate.