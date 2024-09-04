Stakeholders in the health sector in Ondo State have tasked government agencies to strengthen the State One Health initiative within the fourth quarter of the year, to prevent outbreak of zoonotic diseases.

This was part of the recommendations made at the end of a 5-day capacity building programme held in Ilara-Mokin, Ifedore Local Government Area of the state.

The capacity building, facilitated by the Ondo State Coordination Office of the World Bank-assisted Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project, was attended by veterinary doctors and personnel, environmental officers and medical doctors.

The training, with the theme, “Training on Using One Health Approach for Disease Monitoring and Investigation, focused on enhancing understanding and application of the initiative.

The State Project Coordinator, Olufemi Adeogun said the project will continue to pursue its objectives, through relevant capacity training.

They also called on the state government to immediately recruit manpower in the relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

