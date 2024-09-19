The Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa says it is the collective responsibility of stakeholders to promote a peaceful, inclusive and transparent process in the coming Local Government elections in the State.

Governor Aiyedatiwa spoke at a two-day sensitisation workshop for political parties, organised by the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission, ODIEC.

The workshop is part of activities lined up for the conduct of elections for the eighteen local government areas by the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission, ODIEC.

With the elections slated for the 15th of January, 2025, the electoral body brought stakeholders together, including officials of political parties, security agents, members of civil society organisations among others for this workshop.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa who declared the workshop open, emphasised the need to conduct a peaceful council election.

Represented by his Deputy, Olaide Adelami, the Governor explained that the workshop marked a significant milestone in the journey towards consolidating democracy at the grassroots in the state.

The Chairman of the state electoral body, Joseph Aremo said the commission is determined to conduct peaceful local government elections.

Representatives of various political parties expressed their views about that workshop.