The National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW in Ondo State has endorsed Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa as its candidate for the November 16 governorship election in the State.

The endorsement took place at the state headquarters of the union in Akure, where the leadership of the union officially presented the Governor to members as the candidate to support.

This appears to be another massive support for Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa ahead of the November 16 governorship election in Ondo State.

The NURTW unanimously endorsed his candidature.

The Chairman of NURTW in the State, Ademola Odudu expressed the union’s confidence in Governor Aiyedatiwa’s leadership.

Odudu commended the Governor for his achievements in road infrastructure development and dedication to addressing concerns of transport workers.

A national leader of NURTW, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC OLUOMO, said the governor’s leadership qualities have attracted strong support from union members.

The Governor thanked the road transport workers for their support and promised not to let them down.

This endorsement for the Governor is another boost for his election.