The Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has stated that he intends to make the state into Nigeria’s premier hub for entrepreneurship, innovation, and technology.

Speaking during the Award Ceremony, at the My IDEA 2.0 Competition in Akure, Governor Aiyedatiwa pledged his administration’s commitment to fostering a climate in which young entrepreneurs may flourish and shine on national and international levels.

Each of the 20 winners, chosen from hundreds of applications across the state, will get N1 million in cash and N2 million in functional equipment to help them grow their enterprises.

Advertisement

Governor Aiyedatiwa had earlier this year boosted the number of beneficiaries from ten to twenty in order to encourage more young people to pursue entrepreneurship.

The Governor encouraged competitors to persevere in their objectives, regardless of the competition’s conclusion, while also thanking the ONDEA team for their efforts and expressing confidence that the ideas created by the competition will have a long-term impact on Ondo State’s future.

Advertisement

Summy Smart Francis, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Entrepreneurship, commended the governor’s deep sense of empathy, stating that it has significantly fostered the growth of entrepreneurship across Ondo State.

He noted that the governor’s inclusive approach ensures that no community is overlooked, making it easier for aspiring entrepreneurs, even in the most remote areas, to thrive.

He also highlighted the governor’s unwavering commitment to youth development, emphasising that prioritising their welfare has been a cornerstone of his administration’s efforts.

This focus on creating opportunities for young people has, according to him, laid the foundation for a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem in the state.

Advertisement

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Head of Operations of ONDEA, Gbenga Adebambo, highlighted the governor’s dedication to the youth, emphasizing that his commitment to their welfare is a clear reflection of his passion for young people throughout the state.