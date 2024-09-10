A syndicate that specialises in snatching motorbikes and dismantling same for sale outside Ondo State has been arrested by men of Ondo State Security Network codenamed Amotekun Corps.

The suspects were among the twenty-one suspected criminals paraded by the commander of the corps, Adetunji Adeleye.

The syndicate, which had its mastermind based in Benin, Edo State, is armed with firearms and short pestles.

The commander explained the suspects were apprehended when they attacked a commercial motorcycle rider who shouted for help and men of the Amotekun Cops came to his rescue.

During interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime and disclosed that they usually dismantle the motorbikes and sell them outside the state.

The commander also paraded some suspects who broke into the apartment of a couple who is currently out of the country.

They evacuated all the property of the couple and sold them to unsuspecting buyers in different local governments of the state.

He said the formation was able to recover all the property including mattresses, cooking utensils, washing machine, among others from the buyers.