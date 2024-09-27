The Convener of the Tinubu/Shettima One Million March Movement, Dr. Omobamidele Stephen Agbi, has announced the launch of a ‘One Million March 4 Aiyedatiwa’ to support the governorship ambition of Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa in Ondo State.

In a statement issued today, Agbi highlighted Aiyedatiwa’s track record of service and dedication to the development of the state, which has won him widespread support among citizens.

He noted that Aiyedatiwa’s contributions, both in his private business and as Deputy Governor of Ondo State, have made him a popular figure whose candidacy resonates with the people.

Agbi, who is also the CEO of AS Wonders Court, a burgeoning real estate business in Nigeria, stated that the mobilisation campaign is aimed at ensuring continuity and completion of the developmental projects started by Aiyedatiwa.

He stressed that the governor’s commitment to the welfare of the people and his vision for Ondo State make him the best candidate for the November 16 governorship election.

“Our intention is to galvanise support from across the 18 local government areas of the state by mobilising youths, men, and women to come out en masse and support Aiyedatiwa.

“The one-million-man march is designed to engage, sensitise, and enlighten the populace on why Aiyedatiwa’s governorship bid is crucial for the growth and progress of Ondo State”, Agbi said.

The convener urged residents of Ondo State to actively canvas, support, and vote for Aiyedatiwa, emphasising that his victory would guarantee the continuation of positive developmental strides in the state.

Agbi’s declaration is seen as a major boost for Aiyedatiwa’s campaign, which has been gaining momentum ahead of the forthcoming election.