Members of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association PENGASSAN held a picketing exercise in Lagos state Nigeria.

The workers are protesting against alleged anti-labour practices.

Workers barricaded the entrance of the company.

In the early hours of the day, oil workers prevented workers of NECONDE Energy Limited from gaining entrance into its office located in Victoria Island Lagos.

Some of their grievances are The closure of Collective bargaining agreements, Non-remittance of Pension deducted from workers’ salaries, No promotion for workers, and not allowing workers to unionise.