The Youth Wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has lauded the governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, on his infrastructural developmental strides in Anambra.

The youth leadership of the apex socio-cultural organisation said it has concluded a five-day projects inspection tour of Anambra State, aimed at assessing the projects and programmes of the Soludo administration from 2022 till date and its impact on the people.

Addressing newsmen in Awka, the acting National Youth Leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu, noted that the exercise is in line with its crucial responsibility of regularly monitoring developmental programmes and activities carried out by governors and other elected public officers across the South-East region.

The exercise, according to the group, is important in helping Ohanaeze youths design public enlightenment and mobilisation programmes for Igbo youths worldwide.

The call for credible local government election that will election leaders at that tiers of government in ANAMRBA, as the state goes to poll on 26th September for local Government Election.