The Kwara State government has described the sentencing of the Offa robbery convicts as a triumph of good over evil.

In a statement by the state’s commissioner for Communication, Bola Olukoju, the state government condoles the Offa , families of the victims and also commended the government’s team for what it described as intelligent prosecution.

The statement partly reads: “Kwara State Government heaves a great sigh of relief at the judgment of the State High Court, which convicted the five criminals involved in the April 26, 2018 armed robbery in Offa.

“The government is happy that justice has been served to the victims of that unforgivable crime, their families and loved ones, to the state against which the crime was committed, and to the criminals themselves. The judgment is a triumph of good and rule of law over evil and impunity!

“The government commends the firmness and erudition of the court on this important case. History will not forget the forthrightness of the court,” the state government said.