The Odatiwa Women Initiative has taken its engagements to three local government areas of Ondo state to mobilize women for governor lucky Aiyedatiwa ahead of the November 16 governorship election.

The Odatiwa Women Initiative began its engagements and campaign in Isua-Akoko in Akoko South-East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Women without party affiliation were not left out, as they pledge their unflinching support for Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Women Affairs, who is the Coordinator of the initiative, urged the women to take their campaign to the grassroots.

Advertisement

The team was also in Oka-Akoko to engage women in Akoko South West Local Government Area of the State.

The women unanimously endorsed Governor Aiyedatiwa and promised to engage in house-to-house campaign for the governorship election.

The Odatiwa women campaign ended in the ancient town of Owo, where the team paid a visit to the palace of Olowo of Owo.

Some of the leaders said the massive turnout of women is a sign that the Governor is loved by the people.

Advertisement

The Odatiwa women engagement is expected to move to other council areas in the days ahead.

Advertisement

The Odatiwa Women Initiative has taken its engagements to three local government areas of Ondo state to mobilize women for governor lucky Aiyedatiwa ahead of the November 16 governorship election.

The Odatiwa Women Initiative began its engagements and campaign in Isua-Akoko in Akoko South-East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Women without party affiliation were not left out, as they pledge their unflinching support for Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Women Affairs, who is the Coordinator of the initiative, urged the women to take their campaign to the grassroots.

Advertisement

The team was also in Oka-Akoko to engage women in Akoko South West Local Government Area of the State.

The women unanimously endorsed Governor Aiyedatiwa and promised to engage in house-to-house campaign for the governorship election.

The Odatiwa women campaign ended in the ancient town of Owo, where the team paid a visit to the palace of Olowo of Owo.

Some of the leaders said the massive turnout of women is a sign that the Governor is loved by the people.

Advertisement

The Odatiwa women engagement is expected to move to other council areas in the days ahead.

Advertisement

The Odatiwa Women Initiative has taken its engagements to three local government areas of Ondo state to mobilize women for governor lucky Aiyedatiwa ahead of the November 16 governorship election.

The Odatiwa Women Initiative began its engagements and campaign in Isua-Akoko in Akoko South-East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Women without party affiliation were not left out, as they pledge their unflinching support for Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Women Affairs, who is the Coordinator of the initiative, urged the women to take their campaign to the grassroots.

Advertisement

The team was also in Oka-Akoko to engage women in Akoko South West Local Government Area of the State.

The women unanimously endorsed Governor Aiyedatiwa and promised to engage in house-to-house campaign for the governorship election.

The Odatiwa women campaign ended in the ancient town of Owo, where the team paid a visit to the palace of Olowo of Owo.

Some of the leaders said the massive turnout of women is a sign that the Governor is loved by the people.

Advertisement

The Odatiwa women engagement is expected to move to other council areas in the days ahead.

Advertisement

The Odatiwa Women Initiative has taken its engagements to three local government areas of Ondo state to mobilize women for governor lucky Aiyedatiwa ahead of the November 16 governorship election.

The Odatiwa Women Initiative began its engagements and campaign in Isua-Akoko in Akoko South-East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Women without party affiliation were not left out, as they pledge their unflinching support for Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Women Affairs, who is the Coordinator of the initiative, urged the women to take their campaign to the grassroots.

Advertisement

The team was also in Oka-Akoko to engage women in Akoko South West Local Government Area of the State.

The women unanimously endorsed Governor Aiyedatiwa and promised to engage in house-to-house campaign for the governorship election.

The Odatiwa women campaign ended in the ancient town of Owo, where the team paid a visit to the palace of Olowo of Owo.

Some of the leaders said the massive turnout of women is a sign that the Governor is loved by the people.

Advertisement

The Odatiwa women engagement is expected to move to other council areas in the days ahead.

Advertisement

The Odatiwa Women Initiative has taken its engagements to three local government areas of Ondo state to mobilize women for governor lucky Aiyedatiwa ahead of the November 16 governorship election.

The Odatiwa Women Initiative began its engagements and campaign in Isua-Akoko in Akoko South-East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Women without party affiliation were not left out, as they pledge their unflinching support for Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Women Affairs, who is the Coordinator of the initiative, urged the women to take their campaign to the grassroots.

Advertisement

The team was also in Oka-Akoko to engage women in Akoko South West Local Government Area of the State.

The women unanimously endorsed Governor Aiyedatiwa and promised to engage in house-to-house campaign for the governorship election.

The Odatiwa women campaign ended in the ancient town of Owo, where the team paid a visit to the palace of Olowo of Owo.

Some of the leaders said the massive turnout of women is a sign that the Governor is loved by the people.

Advertisement

The Odatiwa women engagement is expected to move to other council areas in the days ahead.

Advertisement

The Odatiwa Women Initiative has taken its engagements to three local government areas of Ondo state to mobilize women for governor lucky Aiyedatiwa ahead of the November 16 governorship election.

The Odatiwa Women Initiative began its engagements and campaign in Isua-Akoko in Akoko South-East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Women without party affiliation were not left out, as they pledge their unflinching support for Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Women Affairs, who is the Coordinator of the initiative, urged the women to take their campaign to the grassroots.

Advertisement

The team was also in Oka-Akoko to engage women in Akoko South West Local Government Area of the State.

The women unanimously endorsed Governor Aiyedatiwa and promised to engage in house-to-house campaign for the governorship election.

The Odatiwa women campaign ended in the ancient town of Owo, where the team paid a visit to the palace of Olowo of Owo.

Some of the leaders said the massive turnout of women is a sign that the Governor is loved by the people.

Advertisement

The Odatiwa women engagement is expected to move to other council areas in the days ahead.

Advertisement

The Odatiwa Women Initiative has taken its engagements to three local government areas of Ondo state to mobilize women for governor lucky Aiyedatiwa ahead of the November 16 governorship election.

The Odatiwa Women Initiative began its engagements and campaign in Isua-Akoko in Akoko South-East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Women without party affiliation were not left out, as they pledge their unflinching support for Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Women Affairs, who is the Coordinator of the initiative, urged the women to take their campaign to the grassroots.

Advertisement

The team was also in Oka-Akoko to engage women in Akoko South West Local Government Area of the State.

The women unanimously endorsed Governor Aiyedatiwa and promised to engage in house-to-house campaign for the governorship election.

The Odatiwa women campaign ended in the ancient town of Owo, where the team paid a visit to the palace of Olowo of Owo.

Some of the leaders said the massive turnout of women is a sign that the Governor is loved by the people.

Advertisement

The Odatiwa women engagement is expected to move to other council areas in the days ahead.

Advertisement

The Odatiwa Women Initiative has taken its engagements to three local government areas of Ondo state to mobilize women for governor lucky Aiyedatiwa ahead of the November 16 governorship election.

The Odatiwa Women Initiative began its engagements and campaign in Isua-Akoko in Akoko South-East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Women without party affiliation were not left out, as they pledge their unflinching support for Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Women Affairs, who is the Coordinator of the initiative, urged the women to take their campaign to the grassroots.

Advertisement

The team was also in Oka-Akoko to engage women in Akoko South West Local Government Area of the State.

The women unanimously endorsed Governor Aiyedatiwa and promised to engage in house-to-house campaign for the governorship election.

The Odatiwa women campaign ended in the ancient town of Owo, where the team paid a visit to the palace of Olowo of Owo.

Some of the leaders said the massive turnout of women is a sign that the Governor is loved by the people.

Advertisement

The Odatiwa women engagement is expected to move to other council areas in the days ahead.